In praise of Sir Mekere

DESPITE all that has happened to delay his arrival, Sir Mekere Morauta has come through successfully to win the Moresby North West seat with absolute majority.

It’s not by mistake or by might that he has been elected but by nature answering the cry of this nation.

PNG is an unexpected country and sometimes unexpected things happen that defy people’s expectations.

We hope that the Independents who put people first will hold hands with Sir Mekere and take the journey together.

Mr PK Sakale

Rigo inland mausrot

