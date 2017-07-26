Prayers have been answered

THE people of Papua New Guinea, including the people of Rigo, have been praying to see real changes in both their personal life and in the life of the country.

Now it seems that God is starting to answer some of their prayers by choosing leaders who fear him and who put people first.

One of them is Lekwa Gure, a humble god-fearing family man.

His war cry of “Love Rigo” made at Kwikila Secondary School after his declaration as Rigo member was unique and new to the people of Rigo and PNG.

LG, you are Joshua who replaced Moses. You will lead your people into the promised land of Canaan.

Do not fear man and bow to them as previous leaders had done.

This is nature’s year and nature itself will answer to the cry of the people.

PKSakale

Karaifaira village

Rigo inland maus rot

