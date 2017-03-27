Pre-employment training graduates 350

A PRE-employment training funded by the Australian government in partnership with National Capital District Commission Urban Youth Employment Project (UYEP) and IEA College of Tafe graduated 350 trainees last week.

The trainees mostly school leavers and unemployed youths of between ages of 16 to 35 were given a second change to improve their employability skills through the training.

World Bank’s task team leader for UYEP in PNG Ingo Wiederhofer told the trainees that life is not easy and therefore, urged them to keep learning and make good choices in life.

“Life is not easy and not always going to be fine,” he said.

“What is important is that you try your best as you can, keep learning and try to make good choices.”

Wiederhofer told them that such training is helpful and will greatly help them, their families and the society as a whole.

“The training that you undertook will increase chances of your success and your achievement.”

Like this: Like Loading...