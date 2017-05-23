Pregnant mothers told to refrain from smoking

PREGNANT women must refrain from smoking as it may cause respiratory infections in their babies, according to Kaugere clinic manager Janet Pongone.

The health extension officer said women must not be careless but be considerate of the babies living inside them as whatever they took in may impact on the children’s growth in the future.

“When the child is in the womb, whatever the mother is taking the child is also feeding from that, so when the mother is taking tobacco it will increase the risk of any respiratory infections and the bad air is going inside,” Pongone said.

“That will also affect the child, especially in respiratory infections, sometimes they can develop pneumonia or any other serious respiratory infections and when they are born the immune system can be affected.”

She said when pregnant mothers smoke, it affected the lungs of their babies and also weakened the immune system and the children would be vulnerable to respiratory infections such as tuberculosis and pneumonia.

Like this: Like Loading...