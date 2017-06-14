Premier league into semifinals

AS the National Premier League enters its semifinals today in Lae and Port Moresby, Football Federation PNG president John Kapi Natto is a satisfied man.

“I am very satisfied after seeing rural teams in the final of the premier league challenge,” Kapi natto said.

He said this while confirming the semifinalists of both conferences, Markham and Nawaeb (Northern) and Papaka and Hekari (Southern).

“It really showed that the rural or the village-based teams have proven they can play football,” he said.

“Markham, Nawaeb and Papaka – all three village-based team have made the finals and it shows that FFPNG has achieve its vision and dream to spread football to the rural population.”

Kapi Natto took his hat off to all 12 presidents who supported the breakaway body and the competition until the end.

The FFPNG president also took time to acknowledge Admiralty FC for coming all the way from Manus to take part in Southern Conference.

“They have left a legacy showing that the rural population has a lot of soccer talent.”

He also thanked Madang and Bulolo for driving up and down the highway to take part in Lae and vice versa.

Kapi Natto, who has a special place in his heart for Madang, hopes that Madang would come out stronger next season.

The final will be at PNG Football Stadium on Saturday.

