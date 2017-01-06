Prep teachers to complete programme

ELEMENTARY school teachers are expected to complete their self-instructional units (SIU) by the end of this year.

They would be trained to help them change from certification and transition to residential training framework which would come into effect at the end of this year.

In certification and transition, teacher trainers were deployed to each district with SIU manuals to guide teachers in completing modules. This system will be changed to a residential training framework where teachers would enrol in teachers college to qualify as elementary school teachers.

To cater for this, the Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF) and PNG Education Institute (PNGEI) are working to train teachers who were partially trained and those who had no training at all.

KTF fundraising and communication coordinator Tess Gizoria said KTF and Papua New Guinea Education Institute developed modules and compressed them into a six weeks mixed mode SIU programme and were using it to train these teachers.

Gizoria said: “We heard that elementary school teachers must possess college teaching qualifications to teach, otherwise they could be left out.”

This programme had graduated 555 trainees so far.

