Prep teachers to get college training

ELEMENTARY school teachers in Western Highlands will now have the privilege to receive college training.

They will have the chances of applying for diploma courses.

This was announced by Michael Akel, the provincial elementary coordinator at Nebilyer during the opening of the Tonga Elementary.

Akel was accompanied by the provincial education division officials.

He told the people that elementary was planned by the government to bring education to the door-steps of the people.

He said this reform has given the chance to every child to earn an education starting at the age of five.

He said when elementary was introduced, the outcome-based education system was used but it did not run effectively.

Akel said the outcome-based system was replaced by the standard-based curriculum.

He said Tonga Elementary is one of the many schools that will be using the standard-based system.

Like this: Like Loading...