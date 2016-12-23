Preparation for Apec a challenge

By HELEN TARAWA

BUILDING capacity for PNG officials to lead and chair working groups at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in 2018 is one of the biggest challenges, Apec Ambassador Ivan Pomaleu says.

Pomaleu explained that they had already started developing a full agenda for 2018 and it was an opportunity for PNG to make a small contribution to the policy discussion under Apec.

“The opportunity comes to us in 2018 and we’ve been working hard to develop with the full support of all the economies,” Pomaleu said.

“In Apec preparations we have now assumed the chair of the steering committee which is made up of the leaders’ ministers and senior officials.

“There are four main committees – economic, trade and investment, technical assistance for capacity building, and budget and management.

“We have assumed the chair of one of the four main committees of this steering committee and we will begin in January 2017 and the intention is to start advocating more of our own policy interests.

“One of the challenges is to build capacity for PNG officials to actually lead and chair working groups.

“We have received support from the US government and the capacity programmes supported by the Australian government that will allow officials to undergo intensive training starting next year.

“That’s going to kick start early Jan and the support by the Japanese government will also start on Jan 18.”

Apec secretariat chief executive officer Chris Hawkins said the Apec authority was established by an act of Parliament in 2015 and tasked to deliver all the logistical elements for the summit preparations.

