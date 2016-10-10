Preparation for Namibia series not easy: Dikana

CRICKET PNG’s preparatory work on the turf wicket at Amini Park is on schedule, as they await final approval from International Cricket Council officials, who will arrive in the country days before the first match between the Hebou PNG Barramundis and Namibia later this month.

Cricket PNG high performance manager Rarura Dikana said: “It takes a lot of time and effort to actually host an international event that complies with the ICC’s requirements.”

The series of matches against Namibia will be the second time that PNG will host ICC-sanctioned games in the country since the historical first outing against Kenya in May where PNG won both 50-over matches.

The games against Kenya and Namibia are part of the ICC World Cricket League Championship, created in 2007 to provide regular playing opportunities for similar standard ICC associate and affiliate members in a One Day International competition.

The Intercontinental Cup is the ICC’s premier first class tournament, and is an integral part of the associate members’ schedule promoting the longer form of the game.

“For WCL and IC matches we have been certified, hence the matches that have been played here,” Dikana said.

“It’s a big boost for the game in Papua New Guinea, for us to host international matches and to be successful, it spreads the gospel of cricket to the rest of the country.”

