Preparation vital

ADVANCED preparation is the key to overcoming natural disasters.

While such disasters are unpredictable, it is more cost-effective to be prepared than deal with the aftermath – damage, injuries, deaths, repairs and rebuilding.

Natural disasters are inevitable – whether caused by floods, landslides, volcanic eruptions or earthquakes.

Add the result of a prolonged drought in our case, as we had seen, read or heard about when El Nino set in recently.

The argument that we do not have enough funds or resources to put into disaster preparedness is unacceptable, although that reason will be used year after year.

Disasters not only cost lives, they also have a severe socio-economic impact on the country.

Here, it has always been a reactive response – everyone reacts and responds after a disaster has struck. Then we spend millions. This is necessary, but we are likely to spend far less the more prepared we are.

As highlighted by the chairman of the National Disaster Awareness and Preparedness Committee Sam Maiha – most natural disasters that occurred around PNG were weather-related and people, by now, should be aware of the signs. Largely, they should be wary enough to take precautions and appropriate actions on how to protect themselves and their properties, how to prevent damage and how to overcome situations quickly or best as they can.

Just like preparing early for other things in life, preparing to overcome El Nino anytime should be compulsory. As a community that experiences disasters often, everyone needs to be prepared how to address those natural hazards.

The current preparation for El Nino should also be applied for floods and volcanoes.

As much as climate change has something to do with the weather, we should realise that flooding is largely man-made.

We all have a duty to do our part in preparing for the worst – be it more effective flood control, reduction of trash dumping or moving people to safer ground.

Going forward, a workshop to develop Papua New Guinea’s National Disaster Risk Management Framework 2017-2030 is underway to ensure that we address immediate and longer term disaster risk management challenges.

The framework is being put together through a newly formed Technical Working Group at the National Disaster Centre (NDC) to support its development.

The National Disaster Centre is leading the development of the new framework as part of a joint project with the United Nations Development Programme.

The Technical Working Group consists of government and non-governmental organisations that held their first workshop last week to support the NDC develop the framework that must be in PNG context and communicated downstream to various stakeholders, partners and provinces, districts and local level governments.

The workshop is to help participants to gain a better understanding of the existing global and regional disaster-related strategies and workshops, and allow for discussions around specific targets to be included in the framework.

UNDP technical specialist for Disaster Risk Management Khusrav Sharifov says the new DRM framework will be in line with the global Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and is expected to help prioritise risk-reduction measures for the government and stakeholders to focus on until 2030.

The working group will further develop key priorities and indicators to be included in the framework, in consultation with all government departments.

Furthermore, consultations are also planned with provincial level authorities and partners.

This initiative is funded by the Australian government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade under the Strengthening Disaster Risk management in PNG project. UNDP is one of several UN agencies that are working on projects to improve PNG’s disaster-risk management capacities. We hope captured in the framework is the need to improve, upgrade or purchase of new equipment for monitoring floods and volcanic activities.

The framework, when finalised, should prepare everyone, especially the provincial governments, against major disasters.

Disaster coordinators and disaster management officers from each province must know that for funds to be released sooner than later, they must make reporters early.

That framework can never be successful if there is no communication between relevant stakeholders. Communication and coordination are very important to address all the related issues of natural disasters in and around the country. When the channel of communication becomes clearer for everyone to know the procedures, we will have taken a major step in preparedness.

