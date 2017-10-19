Preparation for World Cup home games complete

THE first Rugby League World Cup match at the Oil Search National Football Stadium between Papua New Guinea and Wales is only nine days away.

The Wales team are scheduled to arrive in Port Moresby on Tuesday (Oct 24) and host city chief executive officer Tasman Samuel says preparations to receive the Welsh are set. Samuel said that they would have the traditional land owners of Port Moresby, the Motu-Koitabuans, welcome the visiting sides when they arrive at the airport.

Ireland and USA are the other two teams who will play the PNG LNG Kumuls at the NFS over the coming weeks.

“There will be civic receptions held the same evening to formally welcome the teams to PNG,” Samuel said.

“The British High Commission will host the Welsh, the Australian High Commission will host the Irish when they come and the US Embassy will host the US team on the second night the Hawks are here. “The Australian High Commission has come forward to host the Irish in the absence of an Irish diplomatic presence in PNG and also Australia is the lead host nation in the hosting of this Rugby League World Cup.

“On match days, the Tourism Promotion Authority will provide cultural dancers from the 22 provinces to perform as pre-match entertainment. And we sincerely thank TPA for their initiative to come on board to provide what will be a spectacular array of PNG culture on show.”

Regarding the capacity of the stadium, Tasman said since the Oil Search National Football Stadium had a capacity of 15000, broadcast partners EM TV and TV Wan will telecast matches live.

Like this: Like Loading...