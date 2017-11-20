Preparations for Mamose conference underway

Preparations for the fourth Mamose mayors’ annual conference to be held at Bulolo in Morobe are underway, says Bulolo Urban mayor Sogga Gaumina.

He said it would be held next March on a date to be set.

Gaumina said 14 councilors from Wau and Bulolo agreed unanimously on Nov 9 during a meeting to host the conference.

“We will need backing in cash and kind from our district development authority, Morobe provincial government and companies in Wau and Bulolo,” he said.

Lae lord mayor Koim Trilu Leahy and city manager Roy Kamen hosted the third meeting in May this year.

Bulolo got the nod ahead of Gagidu in Finschhafen and Maprik in East Sepik to host the conference.

Gaumina said standards of services in urban centres were way below expectations.

“Our legs and hands are fastened by the so-called government system,” he said.

“We are not progressing in service delivery.

“I urge the council managers also to work together with us.”

Like this: Like Loading...