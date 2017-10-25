Preparations to thank mission aviation

By TONY PALME

THE Yamka tribe of Mt Hagen is preparing to host a one-week thanksgiving ‘Lotu (worshop)’ programme to thank Missionary Aviation Fellowship PNG for serving the nation for 65 years.

MAF head office operates out of Kagamuga Airport in Mt Hagen with the Yamkas being traditional landowners of the airport land.

The Yamka community and its church groups are hosting this inter-denominational spiritual gathering to make this freewill thanksgiving offering to MAF.

This is in recognition and appreciation of the good work that it does in reaching out to the remote communities where there are no road links. The organising committee is inviting church pastors and congregation members for the thanksgiving which runs from Nov 6 to Nov 11.

MAF PNG has been flying over PNG for over 65 years, sharing the love of Jesus Christ to remote and isolated communities, through aviation and technology.

