‘Preparing for drought is everyone’s business’

BUILDING resilience to the effects of drought or El Nino is everyone’s responsibility, an official says.

Emergency and disaster management coordinator for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Wonesai Sithole said that during a workshop to develop PNG’s National Disaster Risk Management Framework 2017-2030 in Port Moresby.

“Drought preparedness requires collective efforts from all stakeholders, including the public and the private sectors, churches, non-governmental organisations, both national and international and the local communities and so it’s really everyone’s responsibility,” Sithole said.

“If we do not have that kind of understanding, we cannot build resilience to droughts and other natural disasters which are at times unpredictable.”

Sithole said key agencies of the State such as Finance, Treasury, National Planning Department and provincial governments needed to prioritise drought resilience efforts.

“If we are not prepared and try to respond to it. It will cost the government a lot of money and resources, and even lives will be lost,” he said.

“Many times we tend to think that disasters and resilience efforts against droughts and other natural phenomenon are the task of the National Disaster Centre and that is absolutely wrong.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility and the provincial administrators must ensure provincial disaster committees are given adequate support and resources to carry out their duties.”

Director-general for the National Disaster Centre Martin Mose has urged provincial disaster coordinators to be active in performing their duties.

Like this: Like Loading...