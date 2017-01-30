‘Prescribe right drugs’

IT is important for health workers to prescribe the right medication to sick people, University of PNG School of Medicine and Health Science lecturer Dr Viola Kwa says.

Kwa told the National Anti-Microbial Action Plan workshop that there was no particular curriculum in the training programme where medical students were taught the appropriate dispensing and proper prescribing of antibiotics.

“They are not properly informed and aware,” Kwa said.

“But as they progress in training and when they especially come for specialist training, that’s when they become a little bit more aware and more informed to prescribe the right medication to sick people because they are now beginning to study it in more details.

She said as part of the action plan, it would be good to bring into the curriculum anti-microbial resistant so that medical students could prescribe appropriate antibiotics for different ailments.

Anti-microbial resistant happens when diseases in humans become resistant to antibiotics (medicines) made to kill them. For example, multi-resistant drug tuberculosis cases faced in Daru, Western.

National Agriculture Quarantine Inspections Authority regional vet officer Dr Farrell Benjdix Magtoto said it was a threat to PNG Vision 2050 of a healthy wealthy and prosperous mission.

