Presenter, assessor course on

THE Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) continues to support sports through national federations by providing training and resources to empower them to be effective and well-managed.

It does this through regular training programmes such as the Oceania Sport Education Programme’s (OSEP) presenter and assessor training course which will be held tomorrow and Sunday.

The programme will be held at the Institute of Business Studies University’s (IBSU) Six-Mile campus in Port Moresby and will be delivered by OSEP certified facilitators.

Twenty participants from several national federations (NF), key volunteer executives, representatives from WaterAid PNG – a key NF partner for sports for development, as well as elite athletes through the Athlete’s Commission will be part of the programme.

Sports that will be participating include badminton, cricket, basketball, karate, canoeing, netball, powerlifting, hockey and shooting.

The key outcome of this training is to enable participants to develop and present training sessions and also trains them to assess the training.

The first part will be the OSEP presenter training course. This part helps participants as presenters of training sessions to plan and run good training programmes, meet the learning needs of all participants and review and improve their training sessions.

The second part is the OSEP assessor training course.

This section helps participants as assessors of sessions, to organise assessment activities, gather and record assessment information, make the right assessment decisions, provide feedback to the participants and review the assessment processes used.

For more information on this or other OSEP programmes, members of the public can contact the OSEP national coordinator with the PNG Olympic Committee on telephone 325 1449 or 7100 1063 / 7100 1062.

