President warns defaulters

THE National Capital District Public Servants Netball competition has called on its clubs to settle their outstanding fees or face losing competition points.

NCDPSNC president Davera Guru issued the warning after repeated calls by his executive fell on deaf ears.

She said the defaulting clubs needed to pay their K500 team affiliation fee and submit their K20 players’ registration fees to bench officials before taking the court this weekend.

Guru said she would not name names but the clubs knew who they were and needed make an attempt to settle their outstanding fees.

“There will be no excuses entertained so all are asked to do their payments as soon as possible,” Guru said. The NCDPSNC has 30 clubs registered for the 2016-2017 season.

The president said the K500 fee would go to subsidising the cost of hiring the courts at the Rita Flynn complex.

“We are in our fifth week of competition and we need clubs to comply with team affiliation and player registration requirements.”

The competition was affected last week due to the closure of the venue.

Guru urged all clubs to co-operate with the executives to ensure the smooth running of the competition.

