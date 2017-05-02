Prevent cheating in counting, Graham says

By LUKE KAMA

FORMER Health Minister and South Waghi MP Jamie Maxton-Graham says the biggest challenge in election is preventing cheating in the counting room.

Maxton-Graham, who filed his nomination last Wednesday to contest the National Capital District regional seat, said the major concern for all candidates should be transparency of the election process.

“The officials must be neutral and fair and the Electoral Commission should not restrict the number of scrutineers to one,” he said.

“We should have at least five scrutineers for each candidate in the counting room to avoid foul play and counting should not be rushed.”

Maxton-Graham claimed he lost in the 2012 election for South Waghi in Jiwaka because of foul play in the counting room.

“I knew about this, I have evidence and I took the matter to court and I wanted those ballots to be recounted and before I could move the ballot paper to a safe location during the night, the perpetrators and people who are supporters of the person declared the winner went and burned the ballot papers,” he said.

“These are the things that we need to be very cautious about.

“The 3000-plus candidates nominated, please, we need to monitor counting process and I appeal to the Electoral Commissioner to bring international observers, perhaps the Australian Electoral Commission officials to be in each counting facility yo monitor those counting process.”

He said there were all kinds of tricks happening inside.

