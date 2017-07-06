Prices of goods, garden food double in SHP

PRICES of some store goods and garden produce in Southern Highlands have doubled since polling started on June 30.

The worst affected are people living in rural areas.

They claimed that street vendors used excuses such as cost of security through roads checked by election security forces.

Many people struggled to feed their families after polling.

Umlero Engs, a street vendor from the Lower Mendi local-level government area in the Imbonggu district, told The National that sellers in Mendi town had increased their prices.

“We street vendors had no option but had to flow with the system and come with our own markup prices,” he said.

“Many people complained but we were not at fault and even the PMVs too doubled their fares that has affected many vendors and people.

“A packet of 1kg rice is sold at K5 in the rural villages but that time, it increased to K6, K1 noodles increased to K2 and a K2 Coca Cola was sold at K3, which is unbelievable.”

Southern Highlands provincial deputy administrator (economics and social services) Fiebik Kilip confirmed the sudden price rise and said it had greatly affected people, especially poor people in the rural areas.

Kenya Amesi, a local, said people were concentrating on voting and did not prepare any food for their afternoon meals.

He said after voting, many poor people suffered as they could not cope with the sudden price increase.

“Just imagine, a Cambridge cigarette sold for K1 went up to K1.50 and betel nut previously sold for K1 went up to K2,” Amesi said.

He said he believed that the sudden increase in the price of store goods would continue through the counting period.

Amesi called on people to prepare their food first before travelling to main centres to observe the counting.

