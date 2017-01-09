Prices of petrol, diesel kerosine rise

PRICES of petrol, diesel and kerosene in Port Moresby have increased by between 15 and 16toea this month, according to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission.

Petrol price went up by 16toea to K3.16 from K2.99 last month.

Diesel price increased by 16toea to K2.55 from K2.38. Kerosene costs 15toea more – an increase to K2.44 from K2.28. The ICCC attributed the changes to the increase in import parity prices (IPP).

Commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said the increase in the IPP was because of the increases to the crude oil prices last December. Ain said as part of the ICCC’s role in enforcement and compliance, officers would conduct inspections of service stations to ensure that prices did not exceed the maximum prices approved by the commission.

