Priest appeals to people not to sell their votes

THE Catholic Bishops Conference is calling on voters in this general election not to sell their votes.

“We must safeguard our democracy. Vote wisely and responsibly,” said Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea general secretary Father Victor Roache.

“Do not allow your votes to be sold because your vote is sacred. This is your personal privilege, and please do not allow violence.

“Do not fight with supporters of your opposite parties.”

He appealed to candidates not to get involved in election fraud.

“Please don’t buy votes and don’t rig the elections like encouraging foul play when transporting ballot boxes and encouraging people to do double voting.”

