Priest calls for more awareness

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

Catholic Bishops Conference general secretary Fr Victor Roche has urged churches to do more Bible-based awareness against sorcery.

He was responding to the call by Religion, Youth and Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon for churches to stress the fear of God rather than sorcery.

Roche said they welcomed the call as the churches had been doing their best to address sorcery but needed to do more.

“We have been doing our best in addressing the issue but still need to do more awareness on this sorcery issue in the country,” he said.

“We need to stress more on the power of God than on the power of sorcery and sanguma.

“I call on all churches to increase the awareness programme against the sorcery based on Biblical facts.”

Fr Roche said they were ready to work with the department to address the matter.

Meanwhile, Solomon said the State-church partnership programme had now been brought under the department which was a proactive approach.

She said while the Government continued to strengthen its mechanisms, they saw churches as the biggest delivery mechanism to deliver services down to the village level.

“We want to work with the churches as one of the big areas is sorcery-related deaths,” she said.

She urged all churches to reduce number of people ending up in prison over sorcery-related allegations.

Solomon added that the department also needed to work with the churches.

She said thhe churches can help government address the sorcery issue in the country.

