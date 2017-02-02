Priest celebrates silver jubilee

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Catholic parish in Enga’s Kombiam district came to life last Wednesday when members of the church celebrated the 25-year silver jubilee of one of their sons who had become a priest.

Father Peter Weo, the eldest in a family of 10 boys and two girls from Yampu village in Kombiam district, celebrated his silver jubilee as a priest last Wednesday at the parish.

The Catholic community in the province and members of other denomination celebrated with him.

Weo thanked the Catholic community and Bishop Arnold Orowae for their support, respect and care during his 25 years as priest.

“I am very happy and thankful to Bishop Orowae for being my mentor since my ordination on Jan 18, 1992,” he said.

He also thanked other Catholic parishes in Enga where he had served.

“God is so great and always good to us if we give our lives to Him. No matter what situation we face, we will still survive,” he said.

“I nearly lost my life but God saved and protected me so I will always be loyal to him.”

He said whatever situation he would face in the next 25 years, he would continue to serve the people with a humble heart.

He was posted to the Keman parish Bishop Herman Raich as a parish priest right after his ordination in1992. He later served in other parishes in the Wabag diocese.

