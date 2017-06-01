Priest challenges journalists

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A CATHOLIC priest has challenged media personnel to be passionate about their profession.

Communications and youth secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands Fr Ambrose Pereira spoke to journalists in a media conference after the Eucharistic celebration at the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians celebrated with the World Communication Day last week in Port Moresby.

“Today, false or inaccurate information is rampant on the internet for several reasons,” he said.

He said one reason was that there was a lot of internet user-generated content such as photos, videos, blogs and social media posts but little quality control.

“Users may create, on purpose sensational news items and often untruthful content to get more views, likes and shares.”

He said this was made worse with advertisements.

“Then there are the rumours that get spread because they play on people’s fears and anxieties, malicious or falsified content that is created to push certain agendas and opinions that are supported by untruths or selected facts,” Fr Ambrose said.

He discussed with representatives from the mainstream media- The National, Post Courier, Radio Maria and Wantok – together with CBC personnel and media animators on the topic “Fact or Fiction: The truth in the media.”

“As media personnel, we need to be aware that we represent the truth, be able to discern facts from fiction, and from opinions.”

He said some journalists drew story ideas from what was put out on social media and without properly researching them, they just published them.

Fr Ambrose highlighted a number of issues that were faced by the media.

“We always see good news and reports of progress like in education in regards to the tuition fee-free (TFF) education policy, in health and other basic services,” he said.

“But is it really that there is progress in those areas?”

He challenged the media personnel to dig into issues and find out if people in the communities were really benefiting from the stated progress.

“Awareness to simple people of Papua New Guinea on how they are to analyse different situations and find facts, is most needed.”

He said there was a need for both the churches and the Government to work together to make sure people were properly served.

“We need to witness to Christian values, be motivated as we live our lives, and present truth through the media.

