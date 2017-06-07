Priest and pastors can not serve two masters

THE letter by Joseph Busil of Markham ‘Priests and pastors be wiser if you are elected’ prompted me to support the writer.

Bible clearly states that no man can serve two masters at the same time.

Once a priest or pastor steps out of the pulpit he or she no longer serves the house of God. How do we know this pastor and priests are called and anointed by God to rescue this land and lead the citizens? It’s simple.

The meaning of politics is lie. I don’t think we will have fake leader so the onus is with all eligible votes.

Randa Nanduka

Walupime

Lae Kapolo

Like this: Like Loading...