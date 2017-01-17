Priest raises concern over security issue in NCD

By DAPHNE WANI

General-secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference Fr Victor Roche is calling on National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop and NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi to provide security to people in Port Moresby.

Fr Victor was attacked by five rascals and became a victim to pick-pockets at Gordon Market at around 9am last Saturday.

He said security must be provided to the people whether they were going to the market or conducting their daily business.

He told The National that two guys held him while the other three took whatever was in his pockets and walked away.

“There were about 70 people who gathered immediately to observe what was happening but they did not do anything to the rascals. What is discouraging is that no one of the public did anything,” Fr Victor said.

There was a security guard standing near the gate of the market and he only sympathised with Fr Victor and told him that they were drug addicts.

“A security man who was supposed to provide security to the people when they approach the market was also helpless. Whether they are drug addicts or ordinary man, why should they harass people like these who come to the markets?

“I want to speak on behalf of the ordinary people who come to Gordon Market or to any place in Port Moresby. The law and order situation is getting worse in Port Moresby,” he said.

He said they were many cases that went unreported to police.

“I appeal those who are involved in providing security to the people of PNG, please provide security.”

