Priests and pastors be wiser if you are elected

I WRITE in support for an article by the General-secretary of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Fr Victor Roche calling on voters to be cautious about priests and pastors who abuse their spiritual leadership to pursue political careers.

The priests and pastors during your spiritual leadership you have been preaching more about the Good News of God and that’s the services you are giving to the people.

Now may I ask you a question? Do you know where Lucifer is hiding in the Word God?

Now if you win the election Lucifer with a smile comes in and write his initial letter ‘L’ and the word now becomes ‘Gold’.

Lucifer shake your hand and push your hand into your pocket for your personal gain.

Please be wise to serve Gods people if you are elected.

Joseph Busil

Markham

Lae

