Primary headmasters in Okapa undergo training

PRIMARY and community school head teachers in Okapa, Eastern Highlands, had a three-day workshop to produce reading books for their students.

Okapa education inspector Hellyne Hutu said the programme is initiated by Eastern Highlands education division to address the student’s poor spoken and written English.

“There is no standard of English spoken by children and even adults in this generation,” Hutu told The National.

She said the Eastern Highlands education division has initiated the programme and asked the standards officers to facilitate it.

“We are in stage 10 which is the production stage of producing the reading books.”

Hutu said they are producing big books with pictures and illustrations for elementary school students to understand as well as small books with simple English for primary school students.

“It comes in the grade levels so teachers produce their own reading books in the classroom,” she said.

Hutu said they are targeting head teachers so that head teachers will go back to their schools and train their teachers to make reading books for their students.

