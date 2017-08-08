Primary school receives sports equipment from Newcrest

THE students of St Thomas Primary School at Sinambiet Island in New Ireland are proud recipients of sports equipment from the Newcrest Lihir mine.

Newcrest executive general manager for Cadia and Lihir, Craig Jetson, gave the students a pleasant surprise when he arrived at the school to deliver the equipment during his recent visit to Lihir.

The students were at their morning assembly when Jetson entered the school grounds carrying boxes of gifts for them.

The students welcomed Jetson with two songs before Jetson thanked them and presented the sports equipment.

Jetson encouraged the students to learn life’s skills and promote the type of behaviours that would make a real difference to their school, home, community and province.

Jetson said he and his wife Teresa have been residents on the island for the two years.

He said that had helped him to understand the challenges and opportunities the Islanders have in front of them to establish themselves as a model community for New Ireland and the country.

The students were challenged to study hard.

