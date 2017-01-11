Primary schools in SHP to reopen

By TONY PALME

TWO Southern Highlands schools that have been closed for years due to tribal fights will be reopened to resume classes this year.

The schools are Nene Community School in the Mendi Munihiu district which was closed for 16 years and Injua Primary School in Nipa-Kutubu, closed for six years.

Both are church education agency schools run by the United Church.

United Church Highlands Region church education secretary Johnson Pisa said the Southern Highlands provincial education board has given approval for the two schools to reopen this year.

Pisa thanked the Provincial Education Board (PEB) for its decision to have the two existing schools reopened.

He also acknowledged the MP for Nipa-Kutubu Jeffery Komal for working with the community and the churches by funding six new classrooms for Injua Primary School.

Pisa commended the Injua community for supporting the MP’s efforts by building six new bush material teacher’s houses.

“I thank circuit minister Rev Hinjipal for organising the community to build the staff houses. This shows that these stakeholders want the school to operate again,” Pisa added.

Injua is a level 5 school with 14 teachers and has been given approval by the PEB to take teachers for the 2017 academic year.

Pisa thanked the O’Neill-Dion Government for their church-government partnership policy which Komal was implementing in his district.

Pisa said this Friday, the MP and representatives from the PEB and United Church education board would officially declare Injua Primary School open for the year.

He said the community was looking forward to the day and a big turnout was expected.

