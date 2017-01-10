Primitive mentality a barrier to progress

HARDLY a day goes by without the media reports of sorcery-related torture or killing, tribal fighting or ridiculously high compensation demands for such atrocities.

At a time when the country is cash-strapped and largely surviving on borrowings, its scant resources are again being wasted to quell self-inflicted tribal fights in Hela.

Can we try to see these problems for what they really are?

It’s not the use of firearms that is the problem but the enduring cave-man mentality that will continue whether they use bow and arrows knives axes home-made or factory-made guns.

With such deeply-rooted animalistic and barbaric mentality, their antics are bound to continue and the Government will continue to deprive other provinces of services to solve this stupidity.

The peace-loving people of the Highlands region are being given yet another opportunity to eradicate this animalistic cult to protect all the positive developments that they have worked so hard for.

In the 2017 general election, people must not choose leaders who will grab their precious vote and disappear to Moresby to hibernate for the next five years.

Ben Tonaim, Via email

