Primus assists SDA youths with K16,000 to attend camp

A GROUP of Adventist youths at the Pacific Adventist University have been blessed with more than K16,000 worth of airline tickets from a property and maintenance company in Port Moresby.

Primus Property and Maintenance Limited met with the 20 PAU SDA youths last Tuesday and presented the cheque. They will travel to Australia to attend a church youth convention.

A company representative, Chrishell Ortega-Dumago said the management of Primus Property and Maintenance Limited was really happy to assist the youth leaders.

“We believe that today’s young generation is the hope and future leaders of this country therefore we are not hesitant to support them and their advocacy.”

Youth leader Manuel Samuel said they were grateful for the kind gesture and said the help would go a long way in trying to help youths today.

“I thank God for the support that Primus Property and Maintenance Limited has given to us.”

