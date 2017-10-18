Principal confident grade 12s will do well with exams

THE principal of the Charles Lwanga Secondary in Port Moresby is confident that its Grade 12 students sitting their national examinations this week will do well.

“We are quite confident that these Grade 12 students will make it because they proved it when they were in Grade 10, scoring 97.4 percentage (according to the Measurement Rating Index) in the national examination,” he said.

They topped the country in the 2015 grade 10 national examination.

“The grade 12 in 2015 scored 99.5 percentage in English, 94.5 in Math, 98.9 in PD (Personal Development), 98.3 in Science, 96.7 in Social Science and 97.2 in Business Studies and Computing.

“The total percentage is 97.4 – that’s the top in the country.”

He said 105 students in the Science and Social Science streams began with Advance Mathematics on Monday.

