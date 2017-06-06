Printing of candidates’ posters underway after delay

POSTERS of candidates are being printed after the final list was sorted out taking into account the withdrawals and deaths of candidates.

Electoral Commission spokesman Alphonse Muapi told The National yesterday that printing was also delayed because of the late submission of candidates by some political parties.

Four candidates died during the campaign period.

“There have also been some candidates who withdrew at the last minute,” Muapi said.

“The posters should be printed over the next two to three days.

“The important thing is to get all the details done properly before printing.

“Hence, we had to make changes to the list before it was finalised on Friday.

“We’ve got two weeks to go before polling so we’ve got to get those done quickly and distributed nationwide.”

