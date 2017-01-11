Prioritise law, order, authorities told

A PMV bus operator in the Wosera Gawi, East Sepik, has called on the provincial authorities to make law and order a priority in the district.

Andrew Miangakun said there was an increase in law and order problems associated with violence, alcohol and drug abuse.

He said a major police operation was needed to curb crime and lawlessness in the district.

“There are other unreported incidents apart from the recent media reports of the sea piracy and the district authorities’ should stop turning a blind eye on these issues,” Miangakun said.

He said it was unsafe to operate PMV business during the festive season.

Miangakun was responding to recent media reports on sea piracy along the Sepik River in Ambunti that had resulted in two men being killed and several others injured.

He said the district had only six regular policemen assisted by auxiliary “There are around six regular police men that caters for more than 75000 plus people and they are being assisted with logistics and transport from police in Maprik,” Miangakun said.

He said the local businesses were operating in fear of the increased criminal activities and lawlessness.

Like this: Like Loading...