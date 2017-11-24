Prison break: 39 at large

By GYNNIE KERO

A GROUP of 39 inmates broke out of the Kerevat Prison in East New Britain yesterday, causing more headache to police and others providing security at the PNG Games in West New Britain.

Kerevat police station commander John Hapot in Gazelle, East New Britain, told The National last night that the prisoners broke out around 2pm while it was raining heavily.

He said they dug holes from four cells to get out of the cell block, then cut through the prison fence to make their getaway.

He said police began setting up checkpoints along the roads in Kerevat late yesterday to look for the escapees.

Hapot said he would be able to give more details on the escapees today.

No comments could be obtained from the prison authorities at Kerevant last night. Police are currently being assisted by prison officers and soldiers in providing security at the two-week 2017 PNG Games being held in Kimbe, West New Britain.

People can travel from Kerevat to Kimbe by using the New Britain Highway.

The most recent mass prison breakout this year was in May from Buimo jail in Lae, where 17 of the 77 escapees were shot dead.

Three were caught soon after the breakout, while 57 fled. Lae police metropolitan commander Chief Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr said then that escapees would pose a threat to public security and warned the public to be vigilant.

