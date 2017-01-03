Prison breakout

By GYNNIE KERO

TWO inmates are dead and 20 are on the run after a breakout from Boram prison in Wewak, East Sepik, in the early hours of Sunday.

East Sepik provincial police commander Peter Philip said 29 inmates – including some high-risk ones – broke out in the early hours of the first day of the new year. Nine were recaptured, including the two who died.

He said an investigation would be conducted into the breakout and how the two died when they were recaptured. The two men were awaiting their National Court trial at the Boram prison.

Yesterday, Philip said police held a meeting with the 150 inmates at Boram.

The inmates requested police to look into the prison administration and that a post-mortem be conducted into the deaths of the two men.

Philip told the inmates that the administration of the prison and the conduct of the post-mortem were outside police responsibility.

Meanwhile, he urged the people of East Sepik to keep an eye out for the escapees and advise them to surrender to the authorities.

“Most of those who escaped are high-risk prisoners. I appeal to families to bring them to me and I will hand them back to Boram,” he said.

It was the second breakout from the Boram jail in five months.

He said nine were still on the run from the first breakout.

“(So) a total of 29 people are on the run – nine from first breakout and now another 20 (from the second one),” he said.

The prison is located near a beach at the provincial capital Wewak.

Like this: Like Loading...