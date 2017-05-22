Prison project created to boost inmates’ food supply

THE Correctional Service department and the International Committee of the Red Cross will together start a food generation project by inmates to supplement their food supply.

According to a memorandum signed last week, the project will be implemented at the Bui-ebi prison in Southern Highlands and Baisu in Western Highlands.

Red Cross official Nancy Nasreddine said Commissioner Michael Waipo and his team were supporting the project at the two prisons. The project will likely be extended to other prisons.

Waipo thanked the Red Cross for supporting the Correctional Service in providing a balanced diet for inmates.

“This project if successful will be implemented in all institutions starting within the highlands region,” Waipo said.

He called on members and stakeholders to support correctional institutions in the initiative.

“In this tough economic times, to be self-sufficient in terms of food production is the way forward. By doing this, the CS can cut down on money spent on food and make savings which can be used in other needy areas,” Waipo said.

