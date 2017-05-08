Prison warns 16 escapees to surrender

INMATES who escaped from the Lakiemata Prison in West New Britain last week have been warned to surrender.

Jail commander John Koilamus also warned the relatives to hand them over to him or to the provincial police commander Jim Namora.

Koilamus said giving themselves in could be taken into account when their cases were heard.

The 16 prisoners escaped last Thursday.

Only one has been recaptured so far. They included 14 people on remand.

They escaped after their church service at the prison grounds.

Koilamus said one of escapees was serving a 14-year term for arson.

He said the 16 dashed into the oil palm plantation catching the prison officers by surprise.

The other inmates walked back into their cells while the 16 fled into the palm oil plantation.

One was recaptured while 15 had escaped.

