Prisoners allowed to cast vote

By PISAI GUMAR

PEOPLE serving jail terms remain citizens of the country and therefore eligible to vote – as long as their names are on the common roll, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

He said a person convicted of an offence and serving a jail term of more than nine months was not allowed to contest the election but could still cast his or her vote.

“Prisoners can vote as long as their names are on the common roll,” Gamato said.

He was responding to a query by Buimo Prison commander Chief Superintendent Felix Namane on why there was no common roll updating at the prison.

He said 97 prison officers, their wives, children above 18 years and 897 prisoners were left in the dark on whether they would be able to vote in the election.

He is awaiting further instructions from Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo on the matter.

Gamato said the update should have been conducted in prisons.

“Some prisoners may have registered in their villages or had cast their vote during the 2012 election but are now in jail,” Gamato said.

Namane said people, after being jailed, lost two rights – freedom of movement and freedom of speech.

But he said prisoners still enjoyed the right to free shelter, food and utilities such as water, electricity, health and sanitation while in custody.

