Prisoners need rehab, an officer says

REHABILITATION programmes should be introduced in all prisons to prepare inmates for life after prison, Senior Inspector Paul Saok says.

Without those programmes, many prisoners will have nothing to do and are likely to find life difficult which could lead to crime.

Saok spoke of rehabilitation on Saturday when 14 prisoners from the minimum security unit at the Buimo Correctional Services washed and clean the Lae Main Market police station.

He told The National that what the prisoners were doing was part of their community service and to raise funds for rehabilitation programmes.

“We have to have some kind of activities in place for the prisoners to engage in while serving their jail term,” he said.

Buimo CS is trying to seek funds to run its rehabilitation programmes and life skills to equip the prisoners for life after prison and to help change their attitude for the better.

Buimo prison has more than 800 inmates.

More people means more programmes and sessions so funds are sought for activities such as sports, religion and life skills training, including carpentry, plumbing and welding.

Saok said they were looking at incorporating new programmes with existing ones but were facing funding constraints.

Buimo commander Chief Superintendent Felix Namane supports the programme.

