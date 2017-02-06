Prisoners raise concern on parole

WEST New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel says prisoners at Lakiemata jail in his province are concerned that are not being released on parole.

He said this in parliament last week when presenting a petition on behalf of Lakiemata prisoners and others in the country.

“The parole board has not met on a quarterly basis, and during the past five years, there were one or two parole releases or none at all,” Muthuvel said.

“Due to this situation, prisoners have resorted to the National Court under its human rights proceedings, and are being approved and specific orders issued to the parole board and the Correctional Service parole officers to compile and consider their applications.”

Muthuvel said the petition asked that authorities to appoint fulltime members to the parole board “to ensure maximum responsibility is exercised and to ensure outstanding parole issues are executed as against part-time parole board members.”

He said the petition asked the parole board to appoint community-based-correctional officers to ensure that their primary responsibility of providing accurate information was complied with.

Muthuvel said the petition also asked that the parole board provide eligibility dates to all prisoners, regardless of their length of their sentences.

