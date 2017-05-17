Private army claims ridiculous: Lupari

NATIONAL Security Advisory Committee chairman and Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari has welcomed the demonstration of police training which will strengthen police tactical response capability.

He also condemned elements on social media making misleading comments on the training.

“There is no such thing as private army or security operation. These rumours were created by people with a political agenda,” he said.

“This is absolutely ridiculous and those behind these comments are playing political games.

“Security is a serious issue, and not one for frivolous and baseless comments intended to cause confusion. The training group was brought into the country for demonstration purposes and are now departing.”

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Sir Mekere Morauta said Police Commissioner Gari Baki should have gone to Apec partners to train a rapid response squad.

Sir Mekere’s comments follow confirmation from Baki on the engagemement of American security company Laurence Aviation and Security Group to train an elite rapid response team for Apec 2018 and for ongoing policing into the future.

Sir Mekere said there were security and safety arrangements between PNG and its international Apec partners, including funding security operations.

“Is the deal with LAS to be funded under these arrangements, and were PNG’s Apec partners advised of the existence of the arrangements?” he said.

He said the public was entitled to know the terms of reference of the deal and the mission statement under which the LAS staff were operating.

