Private companies netball into semis

By HUXLEY LOVAI

THE Private Companies Netball Competition heads into the first semi-final playoffs this Sunday as the competition heads into the business end of the season.

The top four teams from division 14 to premier will battle it out for survival in the playoffs to keep their grand final dreams alive.

In the premier division it will be a battle of the banks as defending champions and BSP 1 who finished first at the end of the regular season take on second placed Westpac. In the other premier division playoff third placed Kina Bank will face fourth placed Fairdeal Liquor. Both matches will start at 4.30pm.

The PCNC is the largest off-season netball competition in Port Moresby attracting 86 registered teams this season from various corporate and business houses.

The first semi-final playoffs will be held on Sunday at the Rita Flynn Indoor Netball Courts. Gate fees are: adults –K5, students and children up to 12yrs – K2 and children under 12yrs – K1.

Matches will start at 9.30am and finish at 4.30pm.

Fixtures: Sun, Feb 12 – Division 14, 9.30 am: Boroko Motors 2 v Abel Aero, Curtain Brothers 2 v Gapi Consultants; Division 13, 10 am: Ela Motors 2 v PNG Ports, BSP 3 v Johnsons Pharmacy; Division 12, 10.30 am: ANZ Bank v Kenmore 2, ABTS 2 v Koroboro; Division 11, 11am: Kumul Consolidated Holdings v Hanamoa Pearls Gwen CTT Agencies v Air Niugini 3; Division 10, 11.30 am: LD Logistics v LLLS Lawyers, BNBM v Caveman Construction; Division 9, 12pm: Eda Ranu v DHL Kenmore 1 v Tokiwa; Division 8, 12.30pm: Moni Plus v PAG 1, Holiday Inn v Curtain Brothers 1; Division 7, 1pm: Bemobile v NCDC, Kagutoki v ND Agencies; Division 6, 1.30pm: Marsh v PWC, Lee Partners v PNG Dockyard; Division 5, 2pm: Puma v EFM, NSL v Hodava Hotel; Division 4, 2.30pm: Sinton Spence v Post Courier, Bishop v Pryde Furniture; Division 3, 3pm: ElaMortors v BSP 2, Lamana Hotel v Benibom; Division 2, 3.30pm: City Pharmacy v Nibroo, Deloitte 1 v Brian Bell; Division 1,4pm: Air Niugini 1 v Pacific Industries, Moore Printing 1 v Pro Clean; Premier Division, 4.30pm: Kina Bank 1 v Fairdeal Liquors.

