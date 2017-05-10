Prize surprises EMTV’s vocal fusion winner

By CHARLES MOI

WINNER of EMTV’s Vocal Fusion Schneider Yasi says he did not think he would walk away with the grand prize – a Toyata Hilux single cab valued at K92,400.

A geologist by profession, Yasi, 24, from Kagua in Southern Highlands, received the highest number of votes from the public to be crowned the winner of Vocal Fusion’s battle of seasons 3 and 4.

“I was not expecting to win,” Yasi said after the grand final show at the Cosmopolitan night club at Vision City, Port Moresby.

“I was sceptical because there were so many other singers, especially Tehillah Ben-Oba, who had won the grand final (season 3) before and Isaiah Manoa was runner-up as well.

“Then there’s Shannon Kamilus, who is on another level.

“We’re all unique in our own way, so I knew that we all brought something different to the stage.

“I used to sing for a band called Bare-feet. They released a song in 2013.

“It was trendy at that time and after that one song they got me to sing for them for their live shows.

“I sang with them for a year then I went back to work and then I came back to Port Moresby.

“Then Vocal Fusion was on so I thought I would give it a go and I have come this far.

“I am planning on doing some music after Vocal Fusion.

“I like my job as a geologist as much as I love music, so am going to try my best to find a balance between the two.”

Yasi started the grand final show with a RNB hit from artist Brandy in the song titled Have you ever.

He then wooed the crowd with his slick dance moves in his next song titled Shut up and Dance from American rock band Walk the Moon.

“It’s the election period so am thinking of putting it out for some candidates to hire and run their campaigns because some candidates may be needing a vehicle to campaign,” Yasi said of the vehicle he won.

First runner-up Isaiah Manoa won K30,000, second runner-up Shannon Kamilus won K20,000 and third runner-up – Tehillah Ben-Oba – walked away with a new Yamaha guitar.

Auditions for Vocal Fusion season 5 will begin in July.

