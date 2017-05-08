PRK gives Tari-Pori hope with donation of new bus

The people of Kutubu, through their Mineral Resources Development Company subsidiary Petroleum Resources Kutubu (PRK), donated a new 30-seater coaster bus to the people of Tari-Pori for their Hope Institute.

Mineral Resource Development Company representative Steven Evekone handed over the keys for the bus to Tari-Pori MP and Finance Minister James Marape,who instigated the institute.

Managing-director of Mineral Resource Development Company Augustine Mano made the commitment of a bus during the launching of the institute recently.

Marape said Hope Institute was a health and education facility for the youths of Tari-Pori and funded through the district services improvement programme since 2014.

“The institute recently signed partnership agreements with University of Papua New Guinea, the Education Department and Susu Mamas,” he said.

“The timely donation of this bus will ease the transport situation the staff and students are facing.”

