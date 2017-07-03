PRL firsts beat seconds

THE Port Moresby Rugby League women’s first team edged the second team 24-18 in a representative trial match at the National Football Stadium yesterday.

The fixture was the curtain-raiser for the Q-Cup match between the PNG Hunters and the CQ Capras. There was no love lost between the two sides as players went all out to impress selectors ahead of the Southern region trials which take place later this month.

The PRL will enter one team into the zone trials competing against other leagues in the region.

From the Southern championship a team to represent the women at the Confederate Championships will be named.

The Southern Confederate are the defending champions but the bigger prize for the players is not the national title but spots on the women’s national team to the Rugby League Women’s World Cup in Sydney in November.

PRL One’s more experienced pack allowed them to take a 10-0 lead at halftime.

PRL One coach Sammy Rice Jackson told his charges not to let up and to look to put on more points in the second 40.

With Della Audama, Carol Humeu, Naomi Kaupa, Rachel Wanpis, Elvina Aaron, Freda Waula and nippy hooker Jennifer Robert, PRL One came out firing in the second half.

PRL Two with Janet Michael, Meli Jacob, Vero Waula, Joanne Kuman, Roswita Jack, Carol Francis and lanky Hina Kola held their own and were able to put enough pressure on the opposition line to score tries.

The scores were locked at 14-14 with less than 10 minutes left before PRL One surged out to a 10-point lead at 24-14 and although PRL Two managed an unconverted try at the death it was too little too late.

The representative fixture saw the sides assembled a week in advance with PRL one coached by Jackson and team two mentored by Vagi Vali.

PRL administration manager Meke Maino said selectors would name a final squad the end of the week for the upcoming Southern region championship.

