PRL to go into split rounds

THE Port Moresby Rugby League premier division has reached the stage where it will have split rounds after Round 13.

The PRL board has maintained the same format for the premier and U20 competitions with the top seven and bottom seven teams to be in the split rounds.

Chairman Dr James Naipao said the split rounds were introduced last season due to the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup and again this year because of the Rugby League World Cup.

“We don’t have any choice but to complete our season early in September or October to make way for the Rugby League World Cup,” Naipo said.

“Since we introduced the split rounds, it has given the bottom teams the opportunity to make it to the top eight play offs and finally getting into the grand final.

Meanwhile, the competition is tougher than last season with defending champions Hohola Flies, Paga Panthers, Royals, Defence, Magani and Hawks setting the pace in the 14-team race for the 2017 premiership crown.

This will be interesting as Kone Tigers, West, Brothers, Kone Tigers, Kone Storms, Souths and Dobo Warriors are steadily progressing and only time will tell how they all fare in the split rounds.

In the women’s competition this weekend, two-time premiers Royals take on Butterflies today while North Build Sisters take on Hawks tomorrow.

Royals are still unbeaten and are running behind competition pace setters Paga Panthers by one game and are no doubt eyeing a third premiership.

Like this: Like Loading...