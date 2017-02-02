PRL to hold AGM, prep for season

THE Port Moresby Rugby League Annual General Meeting takes place tomorrow at the White House, National Football Stadium Oval 2, at 6pm.

The POMRFL board will the 2017 season and the number of teams to be included.

PRL operation manager Meke Maino said the AGM had been deferred twice but was confirmed to take place tomorrow.

Maino said out of the 14 confirmed teams for the new season, only seven teams had completed the registration process.

He urged the clubs to settle their responsibilities before the pre-season competition started.

Maino said the dead line for payment of affiliation fees was yesterday and he expected to have all clubs settled by this week.

“Teams that paid in their affiliation fees are Brothers, Butterflies, Dobo Warriors, Hohola Flies, Paga Panthers, Souths and Tarangau.

Maino has called on Team West to bring in their deposit slip to confirm their payments by close of business tomorrow.

The PRL will use the NFS oval 2 to run their games in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...