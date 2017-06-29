PRL names Q-Cup curtain-raiser teams

TWO Port Moresby Rugby League women’s teams for a one-off trial match as the curtain-raiser to Sunday’s Q-Cup match between the PNG Hunters and the CQ Capras at the National Football Stadium have been named.

This 80-minute match was authorised by PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka and endorsed by chief executive officer Reatau Rau as preparations for the 2017 Women’s World Rugby League Cup in Sydney in November.

PRL chairman Dr James Naipao said all selected players had to assemble for medical check and briefing this week.

He said players who missed the medical checks would be omitted.

Naipao said the PRL development team that played Moresby South in the first trial three weeks ago are on standby for another match on July 9.

PRL 1: Freda Waula (Royals), Belinda Pake (Paga), Naomi Kaupa (Royals), Mareva Oda (Hawks), Consie Wamura (Butterflies), Mewa Kouoru (West), Elvina Hetra (Paga), Carol Humeu (Butterflies), Jennifer Robert (Royals), Janet Michael (Paga), Brenda Goro (Sisters), Della Audama (Butterflies), Maima Wei (Hawks), Regina Joe (Kone Tigers), Christine Geno (Magani), Sista Wai (Souths), Pouta Soga (West), Rachel Wanpis (Royals), Shirley Steven (Tarangau); Sammy Rice Jackson (coach), Nao Boge (assistant coach), Tora Ivora (manager); PRL 2: Roswita Jack (Paga), Joanne Kuman (Souths), Carol Mandalo (Tarangau), Catherine Anjo (Paga), Diane Kaupa (Royals), Janet Johns (Hawks), Meli Jacob (Royals), Betty Kwag (Tarangau), Evelyn Paul (Kone Tigers), Samantha Kuman (Sisters), Hina Kola (Butterflies), Winnie Steve (Paga), Vero Waula (Royals), Maggie Arumo (Magani), Carol Francis (Butterflies), Sandy Ibine (Sisters), Natasha Kongopa (Sisters); Vagi Vali (coach), Dominic Milfred (assistant coach), John Mawe (manager).

Like this: Like Loading...